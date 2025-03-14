Upset with mother 13-year-old leaves Kollam home, calls home from Tirur
Kollam: A 13-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday afternoon from Kunnikode, Kollam, has been found. The girl called home from Tirur on Friday morning.
The girl's father said that she made the call from a woman’s phone at a railway station. He added that the girl is safe and that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been informed. Efforts are underway to bring the girl back home.
Although the girl went missing around 2 pm on Thursday, the police received the complaint only around 6.30 pm. It is suspected that the girl left home after her mother scolded her. According to reports, she went to Tirur to meet her brother, who is studying there.
