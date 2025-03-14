Kochi: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday stood firm on his strongly worded criticism of the RSS and BJP refusing to apologise to the Sangh Parivar outfits.

“They wanted me to apologise and retract my statements. I said I don’t do that. What this incident has done is strengthen my resolve to continue to expose the traitors. This is a fight which is even more essential than the freedom fight. We have a common enemy now, the Sangh. They must be exposed," Gandhi said. He was referring to the protests against him by RSS and BJP workers following his recent remarks that RSS is a poison.

He reiterated his criticism of the Sangh Parivar at an event in UC College Aluva as part of the centenary celebrations of the Mahatma’s visit to the town. The gathering was organised by the Sabarmati Study Centre of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee. The event was held under the mango tree which was planted by Mahatma Gandhi during his visit.

Gandhi, during the recent unveiling of a statue of the late Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram, had referred to the BJP and RSS as "dangerous and insidious enemies" who have entered Kerala. He had also termed the RSS as "poison", following which BJP-RSS workers shouted slogans and blocked his car.

At Aluva, Gandhi said that he was worried that "the descendants of my great grandfather's murderers" will go to Mahatma Gandhi's statue and fire bullets at it "as they are habituated to do". He said the RSS's protest against him in Kerala was shocking. “Kerala is the last state where the rights of people are still protected, and it is in the culture of Malayalis to respect opposition. Trying to silence or bully somebody in Kerala becomes a threat. To protect the soul of Kerala and the spirit of Malayali,s it’s very essential that this kind of poisonous people must be pushed out,” he said.

The BJP hit back calling for Tushar Gandhi’s arrest. Former Union Minister of State and BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that Tushar Gandhi has been for several years trying to "monetise" Mahatma Gandhi's name.

Muraleedharan, speaking at a BJP protest against Tushar Gandhi at Neyyattinkara, further said that those who invited him for the statue unveiling probably were not aware of his background. He said just because Tushar has the Gandhi name, it does not entitle him to the same respect or honour reserved for the Father of the Nation.

He demanded that Tushar Gandhi be arrested for his statements based on the BJP's complaint. He slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government for arresting five RSS-BJP workers a day ago for raising slogans against Mahatma Gandhi's grandson.