Kannur: Twenty-one days after unruly CPM workers threatened, abused, and assaulted police officers of Thalassery station, and freed an accused from custody during a temple festival, the two sub-inspectors who registered FIRs against 87 CPM workers have been shunted out. Sub-inspector Akhil T K has been transferred to Kolavallur Police Station, 20 km east of Thalassery Police Station, while sub-inspector Deepthi V V has been transferred to Kannur Town Police Station.

The two officers bore the brunt of CPM workers' hooliganism — first when they tried to break up a fistfight with BJP workers, and later when they attempted to arrest those accused of assaulting the police during the Manoli Kavu Theyyam festival at Illathu Thazha on February 20.

According to Akhil's FIR, CPM workers had warned the police officers that "not one of you will stay at Thalassery station" if they intervened, and reminded them, "we (CPM) are the ones ruling Kerala".

When contacted, Kannur City Police Commissioner Nidhinraj P said the transfers were routine and made for administrative convenience. He stated that they were among seven sub-inspectors reassigned within the Kannur City Commissionerate. "Sub-inspectors are transferred every two years. These transfers are part of that," he said, adding that more transfers would follow as the local body elections approached.

However, Akhil had served only a year at Thalassery Police Station, while Deepthi had exceeded two years several months ago. Police sources, however, said that routine transfers for sub-inspectors, inspectors, and DySPs typically occur every three years and, when implemented, involve more than just seven officers.

They also pointed out that among the seven transfers, two sub-inspectors from Kolavallur and Kannur Town police stations were reassigned to fill the vacancies left by Akhil and Deepthi at Thalassery station.

'We don't want police here'

Around 12.10 am on February 20, as the procession of Thamburatti Theyyam and Chomappan Theyyam reached the sacred grove of Manoli Kavu, CPM workers raised slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad', said sub-inspector Akhil in his complaint. BJP workers objected to the political sloganeering and a scuffle broke out, and escalated into a fistfight.

SI Akhil, and civil police officers Hebin, Prajish and Shibith separated the two groups, allowing the procession to enter the temple. However, clashes resumed in the temple grounds. Though the officers were hugely outnumbered, they resorted to force to disperse the mob.

At this point, CPM workers turned against the police. According to the FIR, CPM workers threatened: "We don’t want the police here — we are the ones ruling Kerala. There’s no need for you to flex your muscles in the sacred grove. We are here to handle things. If you meddle in this, not one of you will remain at Thalassery station."

Akhil said CPM worker Dipin Ravindran grabbed his collar, and Joshith caught hold of his neck. When CPO Hebin tried to stop the assault on the sub-inspector, CPM workers Shijil and Vipin twisted his hands and attacked him. Sandesh Pradeep punched CPO Shibith in the face, and Shibin and Sineesh assaulted CPO Prajish.

Apart from these seven CPM workers, 20 others, who could be identified, also assaulted the police, Akhil said.

'No officer will leave this place'

After the midnight clashes, sub-inspector Deepthi V V and her small team were deployed at the temple to maintain law and order. Around 1.30 pm, she saw a group of young men harassing devotees, including women. "When I asked them to step back, they challenged me, saying, 'Try if you can move us away'," she stated in her complaint.

But soon SI Deepthi recognised Dipin Ravindran, in the forefront of the troublemakers, as one of the accused who assaulted Akhil and others in the night. She took him into custody. At that moment, around 40 CPM workers blocked the police jeep, and forcibly freed Dipin Ravindran from police custody, she said.

Lineesh, a CPM worker, closed the temple gate, came running and hurled abuses at the officers and said, "Not a single one of you is leaving this place".

"The mob verbally abused and threatened to kill me. When we resisted, they pushed me and my team aside," Deepthi said.

The officers said they did not resort to force because the temple grounds were crowded with thousands of devotees, including women and children.

Based on SI Deepthi's complaint, a case was filed against Dipin Ravindran, Lineesh, Sandesh Pradeep, Shabareesh, Jithun, and 55 other CPM workers who can be identified.

They face charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, obstructing a public servant, rescuing an accused from custody, criminal intimidation, and hurling obscene words at officers.

Between the two FIRs, there are 87 accused. "We arrested two and six others, including Dipin, surrendered," said an SI in Thalassery station. "But most of them are out on bail now," he said.