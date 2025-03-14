Thiruvananthapuram: A 31-year-old woman dentist was found dead at her residence in Kottamam, Chenkal, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday. According to police, the deceased, Soumya, went to bed on Thursday as usual, but when her husband Adarsh noticed her missing at midnight, he searched the house and found her in the bathroom with a deep cut on her neck and a minor injury on her wrist. She was rushed to NIMS Hospital, Neyyattinkara, in Thiruvananthapuram, around 2.20 am but was declared dead an hour later due to severe blood loss.

Kottamam ward member Shibu D said Soumya was preparing for public service examinations. "Her husband works in Thiruvananthapuram, and there were no known family disputes. However, given the severity of the neck injury, the family has raised suspicions about whether it was a suicide," he said.

Parassala police said that preliminary findings point to suicide. "The woman was reportedly struggling with depression. The couple, married for five years, did not have children," an officer said. The body will be sent to Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for autopsy after the inquest procedures, and an investigation is underway.