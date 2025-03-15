Kochi: Actor Bala filed a complaint against his ex-live-in partner, Elizabeth Udayan, over her social media posts tarnishing his public image. The actor and his wife, Kokila, reached the Kochi City Police Commissioner’s office on Saturday evening to file the complaint. Apart from Elizabeth, Bala and Kokila also accused YouTuber Aju Alex, who is popular as Chekuthan, of conducting a smear campaign against them.

In his complaint, Bala alleged that Elizabeth blackmailed him, demanding Rs 50 lakh and started posting offensive videos against him on her YouTube channel after he refused to give the money. Bala claimed that he had ended his relationship with Elizabeth on September 8, 2023.

After filing the complaint with the commissioner, Bala and Kokila addressed the media and complained that they were being harassed through social media.

“ Some people are harassing me and my family through social media. This is going like a web series. Am I a rapist?, How can I rape a woman for one and a half years? I had undergone live transplantation. Nobody knows where Elizabeth was during my surgery. After one and half years, she has come with allegations against me,” said Bala.

He added that false accusations are being made against him to blackmail him for money.

His wife, Kokila told the media that a man and woman were posting offensive comments against them on social media. She added that her family is being targeted on social media.