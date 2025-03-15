KM Achuthan Namboothiri (52), from Muthoor Kavrapamaram Mana, was selected as the melshanti (chief priest) of the Guruvayur Temple on Saturday. He was selected through a traditional draw (Narukketuppu) held in the presence of temple thantri Brahmashri PC Dineshan Namboothiripad after the Ucha Pooja (midday ritual).

The outgoing melshanti, Puthumana Sreejith Namboothiri, conducted the draw, in which he picked a name from the Vellikkudam (silver pot). A total of 44 candidates participated in the selection process, of which 38 eligible names were placed in the pot.

After completing the temple bhajanam (spiritual observance), the newly selected melshanti will officially take charge on March 31 by receiving the symbolic Thaakkol Kootam (bunch of keys) as the ‘Purappeda Shanti’ (priest ready to assume duties).

The event was attended by Devaswom Chairman Dr VK Vijayan, board members Mallissery Parameswaran Namboothiripad, C Manoj, and temple administrator KP Vinayan.