Thiruvananthapuram: Lithuanian national Aleksej Besciokov, arrested in a coordinated operation by CBI and Kerala Police in Varkala, is accused of hacking the servers of 600 major corporate entities worldwide and defrauding them. The most recent fraud involved water and electricity distribution companies across Europe, North America, and Australia.

Aleksej is reportedly refusing to provide the password to unlock the seized laptop. Police have stated that he and his business partner, Russian citizen Alexander Mira Serda, have a combined net worth of Rs 1.60 lakh crore. The two reportedly own a cryptocurrency exchange called Garantex, which allegedly deals in drugs, child pornography, and Bitcoin obtained through hacking.

Alekse, a computer science graduate from Moscow University, reportedly rushed to return to Russia from Varkala four days ago, after the BBC reported on the company’s dark web transactions and published his picture. Following the news, he quickly sent his wife Yuli and son back to Russia.

Only an old model phone was used during the operation, and the police are seeking information about three Malayali individuals who were found in possession of it.