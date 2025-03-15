Idukki: Malayalam actor Mohanlal inaugurated the renovation of the Medical Mission Centre, which is run by the Idukki Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

During the event, the actor unveiled the Orthodox Medical Mission's new logo and handed it over to Raman Rajamannan, the King of Kovilmala. Zachariah Mar Severios Metropolitan, head of the Idukki Diocese, was also present.

The Medical Mission Hospital, established 40 years ago by the then Metropolitan Mathews Mar Barnabas, has served as a lifeline for people in the high ranges and valleys, providing advanced healthcare services for decades. Now, the institution is undergoing a major renovation to upgrade its facilities and continue its mission of offering quality medical care.

Along with upgrading the existing infrastructure, the construction of a new hospital building has also commenced. These renovation and expansion efforts are being carried out under the leadership of Zachariah Mar Severios.