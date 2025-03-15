Idukki: A leopard and a wild boar were spotted in Munnar town, raising concern among local residents.



The leopard was seen near the electricity department office in Ika Nagar at 5 am on Friday. A couple from Bengaluru, who were staying at a homestay in the area, had a narrow escape when they encountered the leopard while walking to their vehicle. They managed to flee and took refuge in the homestay.

Locals had also spotted the leopard earlier at 1 am, but it disappeared into the nearby woods.

Meanwhile, a wild boar was seen near the Little Flower School in Nallathanni and roaming close to the Tea Museum. Teachers and students were preparing for exams at the time, but the boar did not enter the school compound or cause any disturbance.

The sightings have alarmed residents, who are urging authorities to take immediate measures to prevent wild animals from straying into the town.