Kochi: The Kalamassery police have taken into custody two more youths in connection with the narcotics case registered against three students of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery. Ashique and Shereeq were detained by the police in the early hours of Saturday from Aluva.

They are former students of the college. According to preliminary information from police sources, they gave the large quantity of ganja seized from Akash, a final year student of the college, during a raid conducted at the Periyar Men's Hostel on the campus on Thursday night. The police had seized 1.9 kg of cannabis from Akash who has been remanded now. Two other students, Adithyan and Abhiraj, were also arrested with smaller quantity of ganja from the hostel. They were let off on bail.

Police sources said Ashique has been under their radar since the arrest of Akash. Police said more people could be arrested in connection with the incident and a problem was on into the source of the illegal substance.

Akash, Adithyan, and Abhiraj were arrested by the Kalamassery police on Thursday night after a raid in the Periyar Men’s Hostel on campus. The police conducted the raid based on a tip-off and seized 2 kg of ganja from the hostel.

The police seized 1.909 kg of ganja from Akash's room and 9.7 gm from the others. The three accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The raid was conducted by a team comprising members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kalamassery police.