Kochi: Renowned writer AK Puthussery passed away on Sunday. He was 90. He has published over 90 books. Puthussery worked at S.T. Reddiar & Sons and also served as the editor of Thenaruvi and STR Sachithrakatha, both children's magazines.

Public viewing was held at the Puthusheri residence on V P Antony Road, Kochi, on Sunday morning. It will continue at Ernakulam Town Hall from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday. The funeral service will take place at 3 pm at St. Mary’s Basilica on Chittoor Road.

Puthussery is survived by his wife, Philomina Puthusheri, and children: Dr Jolly Puthussery (HoD, Hyderabad Central University – Centre for Folk Culture Studies), Roy Puthussery (HR Consultant, Kochi), Baiju Puthussery (HAL, Kochi Naval Base), and Naveen Puthussery (Teacher, Kannumpuram Government High School, Cheranalloor).

His daughters-in-law are Reetha (Teacher, Hyderabad), the late Tessy, Bini (Conduent IT, Infopark), and Rinsi (Teacher, St. Mary’s HSS, Ernakulam).

