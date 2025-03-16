Idukki: The Forest department resumed its efforts on Sunday to capture a tiger spotted at Gramby, Vandiperiyar, in Idukki. The animal appears weak, with an injured leg, and has been roaming the inhabited area for over five days.

A prohibitory order was enforced in Gramby (ward 15) of Vandiperiyar Panchayat from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday as officials intensified their attempts to tranquilize the tiger. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) was also deployed to assist in the operation.

Gramby Ward member Devi Eswaran said the tiger’s presence was spotted after it attacked two cattle belonging to local residents Manikandan and Eshayya. "Forest officials had previously set up a cage near the Government LP School here to capture the animal. However, the attempt failed as the tiger was too weak to walk into the trap. Now, they are focusing on tranquilizing it," she said. "A similar incident happened eight months ago when a tiger attacked livestock in the region," she added.

Vandiperiyar Panchayat Vice President Sreeraman M said the tiger’s presence has caused panic among plantation workers in the region. "Officials have urged residents to stay indoors and secure their livestock. The tiger is believed to frequent a water source within the nearby tea estate," he added.

“Locating the animal remains challenging due to heavy mist in the area. The tiger is likely still in the vicinity where it was last seen, but it keeps moving," a forest official told the media. Officials are using drone cameras and tracking pug marks to monitor the animal’s movements.

"The department has a dual responsibility – to protect wildlife and ensure human safety. We are taking all necessary steps and aim to find a solution by today," Forest Minister A K Saseendran told the media.