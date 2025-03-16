Kochi: In the latest development in the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College narcotics case, police have arrested one more student in connection with the seizure of ganja from the men's hostel on the campus.

Anuraj, a third-year student from Karunagappally, Kollam, was arrested in Kalamassery on Saturday night. According to police sources, Anuraj was an accomplice of Akash, who was arrested earlier in the case. The police seized 2 kg of ganja from Akash's room in a raid conducted on Thursday night. Police sources said Anuraj collected money from students to sell ganja.

Anuraj is the sixth accused arrested in the case. While Akash and two other students—Abhiraj and Adithyan—were arrested from the hostel during the raid, two former students, Ashique and Shalik KS, were nabbed from Aluva on Saturday. The former students are accused of peddling ganj among students of the government institute.

The arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the narcotics case, which has sent shockwaves through the college campus.

The raid, which resulted in a massive narcotics haul from a college campus, has highlighted concerns about the growing menace of substance abuse among students in the state.

The police raided the hostel based on a letter from the college principal alerting the cops about possible drug use by students during the holi celebrations planned for Friday.