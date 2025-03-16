Kottayam: A police officer sustained injuries on Sunday after a theft case accused stabbed him in the neck. The injured officer, CPO Sunu Gopi (35) of Gandhinagar police station, was admitted to the emergency department of Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital here.

Police arrested the accused, Arun Babu, who had been on the run in connection with a theft case. According to the police, Arun Babu, a history-sheeter, tied up a housewife and robbed her in Mallussery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrived at SH Mount to arrest him. However, he brandished a knife and attacked them, injuring Sunu Gopi in the neck. The officer sustained deep wounds and required 10 stitches. Further investigation is underway.