Kozhikode: Chevayur Police on Sunday arrested five students from the JDT Islam Institute of Commerce and Technology (ICT) in Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode, following a clash between two student groups. The altercation stemmed from an Instagram post by a student of the JDT Islam College of Arts and Science.

The post featured five students from the arts college posing in front of the ICT gate. In the comments section, ICT students were challenged to stop them. In response, ICT students went to the gate and clashed with the arts college students. The situation was eventually de-escalated when teachers arrived at the scene.

"They were final-year students of the arts college, and we had already sent them off after completing their final exams. The fight took place in the evening, outside the campus," said Dr Maqbool, the Principal of the Arts and Science College.

Following the incident, the JDT management suspended P T Mohammed Mujtaba, a third-year BA Multimedia student, pending an inquiry. CCTV footage reportedly showed him initiating the fight.

Later that night, both student groups attempted reconciliation at a tea shop near the campus, but the meeting ended in another confrontation, said Sub Inspector Nimin K. According to the FIR, Rifas, Shahin, Nihal, Yasir, and Aijas Ahammed were arrested based on a complaint filed by Ahmmed Mujtaba, who was injured in the clash. Mujtaba claims that 13 ICT students attacked him and that Rifas, the first accused, injured his eyes and face with a vehicle key. The police are currently searching for eight other individuals involved in the clash.