Thrissur: Sheela Sunny, a former beauty parlour owner, has accused excise officials of trapping her in the 2023 fake drug case in Chalakkudy here. However, she expressed hope in the fresh probe under the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case. Sheela, who had relocated to Chennai, returned to Chalakkudy on Sunday to record her statement before the SIT.

Addressing the media, Sheela said she narrated the entire incident to the SIT. Her husband also recorded his statement before the investigation team.

She added that she has approached the High Court, seeking compensation of Rs 72 lakh for being framed in the false case. Sheela Sunny had to spend 72 days in jail in connection with the fake drug case.

Sheela also shared her ordeal after being jailed for a crime she did not commit.

“The case shattered my life completely. You can imagine the problems an ordinary woman like me faced following the case. Though my innocence was proven, some people, including my relatives, still treat me like a culprit. Some of them never said a word of consolation to me. I shifted to Chennai after my new beauty parlour failed to turn a profit. I struggled to even pay rent. In that situation, I decided to sell it to someone else. I started a new job in Chennai six months ago,” said Sheela.

Sheela Sunny also added that she hopes the probe team will soon trace Narayana Das, who allegedly placed fake drug packets in her bag. The SIT has intensified the investigation to apprehend him.

Following the High Court’s directive, a special investigation team visited her residence in Chalakkudy on Sunday and recorded her statement. The investigation revealed that fake LSD stamps were placed in Sheela Sunny’s bag by her own relatives. The police have gathered details regarding the circumstances that led to her being implicated in the fake drug case.

In recent days, statements from Sheela Sunny’s relatives have also been taken. According to the findings, sister-in-law of Sheela’s son Sangeeth hatched a conspiracy along with Narayana Das to trap the beauty parlour owner in the fake drug case. Narayana Das allegedly placed the fake LSD stamps in her bag and tipped off the Excise Department, leading to Sheela’s arrest. The police suspect that the absconding accused, Narayana Das, has fled abroad.