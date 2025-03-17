New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Lok Sabha MP K Radhakrishnan will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for interrogation in connection with the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam case. The decision to seek more time was made because Radhakrishnan had to attend to his mother's funeral rites.

The ED had sent him a fresh summons via email, requesting him to appear for questioning at their Delhi office at 5 pm. The first summons had been delayed due to the Lok Sabha session. In response, the MP had stated that he would appear for questioning after the session concluded. However, the ED clarified that no relaxation could be granted, as the final chargesheet in the case is expected to be filed this month.

The ED’s investigation revealed that the stolen money from Karuvannur had been funneled into party accounts. At the time, Radhakrishnan was serving as the CPM Thrissur district secretary. The case alleges that he embezzled funds from the cooperative bank by approving benami loans without proper documentation. So far, the ED has seized assets worth Rs 128.72 crore in the case, taking action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by consolidating 16 cases registered by the police.