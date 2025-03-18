Middle-aged man found dead in bus at Thrissur Sakthan stand
Mail This Article
×
Thrissur: A middle-aged man was found dead inside a bus at Thrissur Sakthan Stand on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Aniruddhan, a native of Avanur.
His body was found in a private bus named Anthikkadan, which had been out of service for the past one and a half months. Aniruddhan, who used to visit the bus stand for work, was engaged in washing buses there.
Bus workers found the body around noon. The East Police arrived at the scene and have initiated further proceedings.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.