Thrissur: A middle-aged man was found dead inside a bus at Thrissur Sakthan Stand on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Aniruddhan, a native of Avanur.



His body was found in a private bus named Anthikkadan, which had been out of service for the past one and a half months. Aniruddhan, who used to visit the bus stand for work, was engaged in washing buses there.

Bus workers found the body around noon. The East Police arrived at the scene and have initiated further proceedings.