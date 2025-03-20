Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has suspended senior leader K E Ismail for six months over his controversial remarks on the death of P Raju, a former MLA and the party’s Ernakulam District Secretary. The decision was made during the party's executive meeting and will be conveyed to the state council.

Meanwhile, Ismail said he had not received any official communication from the party. "I have been working in the party for 70 years and will continue until my death. I learned about the suspension through news channels after friends informed me," he told the media on Thursday.

The suspension follows a complaint filed by the CPI Ernakulam district committee over Ismail’s remarks. He had stated that P Raju was unhappy with the party’s actions before his death. Raju had faced party action over allegations of financial misappropriation. However, despite being found not guilty, the party did not revoke the action. Ismail had earlier expressed hope that the party would reconsider the matter.

KE Ismail, a former national executive member, currently serves as an invitee to the Palakkad district council.