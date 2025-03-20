Munnar: A wild elephant, estimated to be around 10 years old, was found dead in a private estate in Periyakanal, Devikulam Range, on Thursday morning. Estate workers found the carcass and alerted the authorities.

Forest department officials arrived at the scene and initiated further proceedings. Preliminary assessments indicate that the elephant may have died after falling from a slope. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.