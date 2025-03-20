Thrissur: Folk singer Praseetha Chalakkudy has initiated legal action against Facebook pages spreading fake news about her. A manipulated post circulating on Facebook features her photo with the headline, "Playback singer Rimi Tomy is no match to me." In response, Praseetha filed a complaint with the police and the cyber cell.

Several online portals have reported similar news, claiming she made the statement about the well-known playback singer not being her competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video posted on Facebook, she clarified that she had never made such a statement and condemned the misuse of social media for spreading misleading information. Praseetha also emphasised that the wide reach of social media should not come at the expense of harming others. Following the spread of fake news, she has been facing severe cyberattacks.