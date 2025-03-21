The Revenue Department has reinstated 16 employees who were suspended for receiving social welfare pension illegally after they repaid the amount received as pension with 18 per cent interest. In December 2024, the department suspended 38 revenue staff who obtained welfare pensions meant exclusively for extremely poor beneficiaries.

A total of 1,458 government staff were found pocketing the welfare pension during the verification process done by the Finance Department and 38 of them were from the Revenue Department. The verification was carried out by the Information Kerala Mission as per the direction of the Finance Department.

In January 2025, the Finance Department directed that those government staff who forged documents and obtained welfare pension shall pay back the amount at 18 per cent interest. Among the revenue staff who have been reinstated include clerks, part time sweepers, village field assistants, part time gardener, Lower Division typists and office attendants.

The Finance Department has laid down strict criteria for the distribution of social security pensions. The total beneficiaries of welfare pension in the state is 50.5 lakh. The social security pension scheme covers the National old age pension, widow pension, pension to unmarried women above 50 years, pension to physically challenged persons, pension to mentally challenged persons, Agriculture Labour Pension and Unemployment wages.