Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Friday dismissed the ongoing protest by a section of ASHA workers as "politically motivated," alleging that it is backed by a "rainbow alliance" with an anti-government and anti-Left agenda.

Addressing a press conference, Govindan claimed that parties like the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI), Congress, BJP, Muslim League, and Jamaat-e-Islami have united to exploit the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers' protest against the state government.

"They have the democratic right to protest, but we understand the political agenda behind it. The bourgeois media and opposition parties are using this demonstration to target the government and CPI(M)," he alleged.

Govindan argued that the protest should be viewed within the larger context of ASHA workers' nationwide agitation against the central government. He emphasised that Kerala provides the highest honorarium for ASHA workers in the country, a fact known to the leadership of the protesting group.

Reaffirming the Left government's support for minimum wages for ASHA workers, he criticised the demonstrators for targeting the state despite the government's stance. "The Centre must now decide whether to increase the incentives or honorarium for these workers," he added.

Clarifying Health Minister Veena George's recent visit to Delhi, Govindan stated that her trip was to meet a Cuban delegation, not Union Health Minister J P Nadda. "Since she was already in Delhi, she sought an appointment with Nadda a day in advance, but he did not make time to meet her. Yet, instead of questioning him, everyone is blaming George," he said.