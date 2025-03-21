Kochi: The Central government has extended the deadline for the utilisation of the ₹529.50 crore loan sanctioned for the rehabilitation of landslide-hit Wayanad. According to the Centre's reply to the Kerala High Court, the deadline has been extended from March 31 to December 31. Although the Centre claimed that the extension was granted with conditions, it did not specify the conditions that the state government must meet. Observing this, the division bench strongly criticised the Centre for failing to list the conditions and directed it to submit a detailed affidavit by March 23.

In February, the Centre sanctioned a Special Assistance (Loan) of ₹529.50 crore for 16 projects in the landslide-affected areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad. In the order approving the funds, the BJP-led government stated that the amount allocated for the financial year 2024-25 must be utilised before March 31, 2025. The Kerala High Court sought an explanation from the Centre after the state government deemed the initial deadline impractical.

Now, the Central government has announced its decision to extend the deadline in its reply before the High Court.

The Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) is a program that provides interest-free loans to state governments for capital investment projects. Under this scheme, financial assistance is given in the form of interest-free loans for 50 years.

The state government initially submitted 16 projects worth ₹535 crore for the rehabilitation of Wayanad. These projects include the construction of public buildings, access roads, and other infrastructure.

Approved Projects and Allocated Funds

Construction of public buildings for resettlement in the townships of Nedumpala and Elstone estates – ₹111.32 cr Construction of roads in the township – ₹87.24 cr River training of Punnappuzha River – ₹65 c Fire and rescue station – ₹21 cr Renovation of Muttil–Meppadi Road – ₹60 cr Construction of Chooralmala Bridge – ₹38 cr Reconstruction of schools in Vellarmala and Mundakkai – ₹12 cr Construction of buildings for inpatients – ₹15 cr Construction of a 110 kV substation in Elstone Township – ₹13.50 cr Karapuzha water treatment plant – ₹22.50 cr Construction of six helipads, including approach roads – ₹9 cr D-block construction, including the DDMA complex, at Kalpetta Civil Station – ₹30 cr Construction of multi-purpose shelters in the district – ₹28 cr Chooralmala–Attamala Road – ₹9 cr Punchirimattom–Vanarani Bridge and approach road – ₹7 cr GLPS Eighth Number Bridge and approach road – ₹7 cr