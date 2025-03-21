Kochi: A blast occurred in the kitchen of the Armed Reserve (AR) Police Camp in Ernakulam after a sub-inspector reportedly attempted to fry blank ammunition in a pan. The ammunition, used for firing ceremonial shots to the sky during funerals, exploded, triggering a security scare.



City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The probe is focused on CV Sajeev, a Reserve Sub-Inspector in charge of the Bell of Arms (ammunition unit) at the AR Camp. The mishap took place on March 10 when blank rounds were being prepared for the funeral service of a police official at the Edappally Traffic Station.

Standard protocol requires blank ammunition to be dried under sunlight before use. However, the officer reportedly found the rounds in his possession to be tarnished and unfit for use. In an unusual move, he took them to the kitchen in the camp mess and attempted to heat them in a pan, allegedly to make them usable.

The gunpowder inside the cartridges ignited, causing a loud explosion. Fortunately, a major disaster was prevented as the fire did not spread to other areas of the kitchen, which housed LPG cylinders and firewood stocks. The incident, deemed a serious security lapse, took place in a location surrounded by busy commercial and residential areas.

Blank ammunition consists of brass cartridges filled with gunpowder but lacks the sharp projectile tip of regular bullets. When fired, they produce a loud sound, fire, and smoke but do not discharge a projectile. These rounds are commonly used for ceremonial gun salutes and training exercises.