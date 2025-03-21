Kozhikode: A woman from Elathur called the police on Friday, leading to the arrest of her son, Rahul Valiyil (26), a wanted criminal accused in multiple cases, including the POCSO Act. Rahul had been evading arrest for one and a half years and would occasionally return home, causing disturbances to the family.

Fed up with his violent behaviour, his mother contacted the police after he allegedly tried to assault his ailing grandmother for refusing to give him money. "As a mother, I have suffered enough. No other woman should endure this pain. We spent our life’s earnings on him, but it was all in vain. He destroyed everything at home—burned clothes, broke utensils, and even shattered the floor tiles," she said. Recovering from a recent surgery, she expressed her anguish and hopelessness over her son's actions.

When the police arrived to arrest him, Rahul became aggressive and threatened to kill himself by holding a blade to his throat. He demanded to speak to the media before cooperating. Once the Manorama News team arrived and recorded his statement, he calmed down and went with the police.

The cops revealed that Rahul had been missing since his release on bail one and a half years ago. He faces multiple criminal charges in Thamarassery, Koorachundu, Peerumedu, and Elathur police stations.

According to Elathur Sub Inspector Mohammed Siyad, Rahul’s wife left for her home in Koorachundu with their child, but he continued to cause trouble there as well. "When we arrived at the house, he became violent and threatened to end his life. Since he had a prior history of suicide attempts, we allowed him to speak to the media as he requested," he said.