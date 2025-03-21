Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki, predicting heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. According to the weather body, rain or thundershower is likely to occur in isolated places in Kerala until March 27.

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in isolated areas across the state from March 22 to 25.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds up to 50 kmph, in isolated areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam on Friday night.

Yellow alert in districts

Saturday, March 22 – Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

Sunday, March 23 – Malappuram, Wayanad

Probable impacts due to heavy rainfall

- Poor visibility

- Temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees

- Power disruption

- Damage to crops

- Landslide/ mudslide/ landslip

Actions suggested

- Follow traffic advisories issued, if any

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities