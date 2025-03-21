Pulppalli: Dairy farmers in Chekadi, a tribal-dominated paddy hamlet in Wayanad, face severe challenges due to a controversial stud-farm tourism project. The farmers allege that the unrestrained horses from the farm are destroying the grasslands they cultivate for their cattle, threatening their livelihoods and the region’s long-standing paddy farming tradition.

The latest concern arises from the horses grazing through the night, leaving the carefully cultivated grasslands barren. Farmers claim that despite repeated complaints to the Pulppalli police seeking compensation and preventive measures, no action has been taken so far.

According to Radhakrishnan Manikkattil, a dairy farmer from Chekadi, the stud farm keeps over ten horses, several of which are regularly let loose onto local farmlands. "These horses consume the grass meant for our cattle in no time. We have approached the police multiple times, but no action has been taken in the past three days," he said. He also highlighted the difficulty in controlling the animals, stating, "The horses become aggressive if we try to catch them."

Meanwhile, Rugmini, Radhakrishnan’s wife, pointed out that the farm’s sewage is polluting local streams. "We used to rely on the stream for bathing and washing clothes, as the river is unsafe due to threats from tigers and elephants. Now, even this source is contaminated," she said.

Farmers are particularly worried about the upcoming paddy planting season. As the horses are left unchecked, there is growing fear that they will destroy the paddy crops, which have been the community's lifeline for generations. "If the authorities remain unresponsive, we will stage a protest in front of the District Collectorate," Rugmini said.

This is not the first time the villagers have raised their voices against the stud farm, which allegedly operates with the backing of political leaders. The project has already reclaimed five acres of paddy land by dumping soil and altering the landscape through deep drainage channels, transforming it from wetland to dry land.

Following persistent protests, the Wayanad District Collector issued a directive on January 13 to Siddique K, a native of Cherukattoor and the farm’s owner, to restore the paddy land to its original state. The order, based on a report from the Principal Agricultural Officer and in line with Section 13 of the Kerala Paddy Land and Wetland Conservation Act (2008), remains unimplemented as the stud farm continues its operations without interruption.

Chekadi, a village surrounded by forests on three sides and the River Kabani on the other, holds a distinguished reputation for its agricultural heritage. It is home to 215 traditional farmers from 55 tribal families who cultivate the aromatic Gandhakasala rice on 30 acres of paddy fields. The village, where more than 90 per cent of the population belongs to tribal communities, received the 2023-2024 state award for the best ethnic hamlet promoting organic farming and Indigenous paddy conservation.

