Idukki woman held for serving alcohol to 12-yr-old boy as black tea
Idukki: A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Peerumedu, Idukki, for allegedly giving alcohol to a 12-year-old boy by misleading him into believing it was black tea, police said on Saturday.
The accused, Priyanka, a plantation worker from Mlamala, gave the boy alcohol at her home on Friday afternoon, reported PTI. Upon returning home, the boy experienced uneasiness and fell unconscious.
When questioned by his parents, the boy revealed the truth, prompting them to file a complaint with the Peerumedu police.
Priyanka was arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a local court.
