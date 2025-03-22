Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain across Kerala. A yellow alert was issued on Saturday for seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad — indicating rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5mm.

Yellow alerts in districts

March 23, Saturday: Malappuram, Wayanad