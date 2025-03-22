Kerala rain: IMD declares yellow alert in 7 districts
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain across Kerala. A yellow alert was issued on Saturday for seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad — indicating rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5mm.
Yellow alerts in districts
March 23, Saturday: Malappuram, Wayanad
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.