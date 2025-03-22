Thrissur: Police arrested a 35-year-old man for assaulting officers and breaking the window of a police vehicle during a routine inspection. The accused, Rahul, a resident of Ittithara House, Poyya, was taken into custody following an incident near the southern entrance of the Kodungallur Temple on Friday at around 7.50 pm.

Officers stopped a speeding car with registration number KL 46 J 180 for inspection and found the driver, Bimoj, under the influence of alcohol. As police took Bimoj into custody, his relative Rahul, who was also in the car, attacked Kodungallur Police Station Sub-Inspector Babu T V.

ADVERTISEMENT

While officers were transporting both people for a medical examination, Rahul turned violent. He grabbed the neck of police driver Girish, forcing him to stop the vehicle. As the rear door opened, Rahul escaped, smashed the side window of the police vehicle, and headbutted Senior Civil Police Officer (SCPO) Shameer. He then brutally assaulted SI Babu and SCPO Girish when they tried to restrain him.

Following the attack, SI Babu, SCPO Girish, and SCPO Shameer received medical treatment at Kodungallur Taluk Hospital. SI Babu required four stitches on his right knee, while SCPO Shameer suffered facial swelling. The damage to the police vehicle’s window resulted in a loss of ₹10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team led by Inspector Arun B K of Kodungallur Police Station arrested Rahul. The team included Sub-Inspector Saleem K, Senior Civil Police Officer Mithun Krishna, and Civil Police Officers Sumesh, Sajith, Jinesh, and Vishnu.