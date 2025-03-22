Malappuram: A man got severely injured after being shot in the neck during a temple festival at Chembracheri, Pandikkad, in Malappuram on Friday night. Lukman (37), a resident of Chembracheri, was shot using an air gun and has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Around 20 people were injured in the attack by a group of unidentified assailants.

Tension gripped the temple premises soon after the thalapoli procession when a group of men wielding an air gun, pepper spray and iron rods stormed into the crowd and triggered panic. Some of the participants who got injured in the attack told the media that one of the assailants fired pellets upward to cause a scare and then shot Lukman.

The injured persons said that the attack was an aftermath of a similar incident which happened during another temple festival. Two groups had clashed during the festival and the residents of Chembracheri intervened to ease the tension. According to the residents, the same gang may be behind the attack at Chembracheri festival.

Pandikkad police have registered a case and begun a probe. The cops have not been able to identify the suspects, so CCTV visuals are being collected to identify the assailants.