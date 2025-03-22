Repeat offender remanded in custody for attempted murder, abduction of Thrissur man
Mail This Article
×
Thrissur: Kattoor Police on Saturday remanded Akshay alias 'Kannappi' in connection with the abduction and attempted murder of Pranav in Kattoor, Kalparambu.
Akshay, a native of Anandapuram, was part of a six-member gang that stormed Pranav's house in Pallippuram on February 24. The gang assaulted Pranav with weapons and abducted him in their car, continuing the assault inside the vehicle.
Pranav sustained severe head injuries. Following an investigation, Akshay and three other suspects—Abu Tahir, Anson, and Anuraj—were arrested. Akshay has a criminal history, including a 2024 murder charge.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.