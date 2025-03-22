Thrissur: The Thrissur Pooram Exhibition, organised by the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswom, began on Saturday. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and State Minister K Rajan jointly inaugurated the exhibition, which was presided over by Mayor M K Varghese. Minister R Bindu, MLA P Balachandran, Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary G Rajesh, Thiruvambady Devaswom Secretary Girish, and Cochin Devaswom Board President K Ravindran attended the event.

Thrissur Pooram will be held on May 6, and the exhibition will run until the end of May. The exhibition will raise a significant portion of the ₹2.5 crore required for the festival.

Inauguration ceremony. Photo: Special Arrangement

The exhibition features over 180 stalls and more than 70 pavilions, including displays from government institutions like ISRO, BSNL, Farm Information Bureau, Kerala Police, Excise Department, NCC, and the Homeopathy Department. Additionally, a stall from the Defense Ministry is also part of the exhibition.

Major attractions this year include a robotics animal display and a Super Reality 5D Dome Theater. Cultural programs will be held every evening in the auditorium. The entry fee is ₹40 on regular days and ₹50 on the day before, during, and after Pooram.