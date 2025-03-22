Kochi: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to take immediate steps to resolve the water shortage at Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad. Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the order to the KWA superintendent engineer and executive engineer on Saturday.

Acting suo motu on media reports highlighting the crisis, the panel instructed KWA officials to submit a written explanation of the measures taken to address the issue at the commission’s sitting at Ernakulam Government Guest House on April 22.

Malayala Manorama earlier reported that the jail's inmates were facing an acute water shortage, with the supply through the water authority’s pipeline to the premise was restricted to once every four days. The prisoners were being given limited amounts of water, even for basic needs. Though the facility's capacity is only 110, it often has to house 200-225 people.

The frequent disruption in the water supply due to pipe breaks caused by Kochi Metro works on the roads in the area has also added to the crisis. Though there is a well and a bore well inside the jail compound, they are of little use during summer. Jail authorities do not have the funds to buy water from tankers.

Jail authorities also pointed out that water supply should be ensured at least on alternate days to solve the shortage. Water is supplied through the jail from the pipelines to populated areas like Chittethukara, Rajagiri Valley and Thuthiyur.