Kalpetta: With abundant summer rains rejuvenating the coffee plantations of Wayanad, Nilgiri, and Coorg and coffee prices surging after a prolonged lull, a wave of optimism is sweeping across the Nilgiri biosphere. Spanning Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, these areas are witnessing the best flowering in years, raising hopes for a bumper harvest next season.

Last year, erratic summer rains and severe drought conditions during March and April led to a significant drop in production. Only farms with reliable irrigation managed a decent yield, while others reported losses of up to 50 per cent. Despite conflicting assessments from the Coffee Board of India, with some officials claiming a normal harvest and others suggesting a 15 per cent decline, farmers experienced lower-than-expected output.

Saju Aikkarakunnath, a coffee farmer from Vakery near Sulthan Bathery, noted that the post-harvest rains of this season allowed plants to recover, leading to ideal conditions for flowering. “Buds were ready to bloom when the rains came,” he said. Despite suffering a 20 per cent reduction in yield due to the lack of irrigation, he remains hopeful for a substantial harvest next year.

In Coorg, Karnataka’s coffee heartland, planters are equally optimistic. Thomas George, a planter in the region, described the recent flowering as the best in years. "If these flowers turn into beans, we are looking at a record-breaking crop," he said, cautioning that excessively high prices could disrupt market stability. According to George, even at Rs 100 per kg for dry beans, farmers can sustain themselves comfortably, while the current Rs 280 per kg marks a period of exceptional profitability.

Arabica coffee seeds recently crossed Rs 600 per kg in the Bengaluru market, a significant jump from Rs 450 per kg during the same period last year. Since November 2023, Arabica prices have increased by 70 per cent. Comparatively, the price of dry coffee beans, which was Rs 80 per kg in 2023, rose to Rs 171 by January 2024 and made headlines when it surpassed Rs 150 per kg.

Bright prospects amid global shortages

Experts from the Coffee Board of India echo the optimism of the farming community. Dr M Karuthamani, Coffee Board Joint Director (Extension) for the Kerala-Tamil Nadu region, confirmed that surveys in Wayanad and the Nilgiris indicate the healthiest blooms in four years. "If favourable weather continues, a bumper crop is almost certain," he said. He also dismissed concerns about a potential price crash, pointing to persistent global shortages caused by adverse climatic conditions in major coffee-producing nations like Brazil.

Market trends, farmer strategies

Despite the positive outlook, the coffee market is currently subdued as many farmers hold onto their stock, anticipating further price increases. After peaking at Rs 284 per kg in February, prices dipped to Rs 260 in March but have since rebounded. Dry coffee beans fetch Rs 267 per kg in the Wayanad local market and up to Rs 271 per kg for direct exports. While small-scale farmers have already sold their produce, most medium- and large-scale growers are waiting, hoping that prices will reach Rs 300 per kg.

For the marketing year 2023-2024, which concluded in September, the Coffee Board estimated a national output of 3,74,200 metric tons, comprising 2,61,200 tons of Robusta and 1,13,000 tons of Arabica. With this year's favourable conditions, the industry braces for an even larger harvest and sustained market strength.