Thiruvananthapuram: A woman was found dead on a railway track near Chacka on Monday morning. The deceased is identified as Megha Madhusoodhanan (25), a native of Athirumkal in Pathanamthitta.

Megha, a forensic science graduate, relocated to Thiruvananthapuram eight months ago after securing a position as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in the immigration wing of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. She was residing near her workplace in Chacka.

"The preliminary investigation suggests a case of suicide. Although, we have not recovered a suicide note. Further inquiries are underway," Pettah CI Premkumar told Onmanorama. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) alerted the police about the incident between 8.30 am and 9.00 am on Monday.

"We are still trying to figure out what happened. Megha had always been a quiet and reserved person. We did not notice anything unusual earlier. We are waiting for the police investigation to know more," her uncle Santhosh P S told Onmanorama.

The body was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the family.

Megha is survived by her father, Madhusoodhanan, a retired ITI principal, and her mother, Nisha Chandran, a government employee. She spent most of her school and college years in hostels.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is ongoing.