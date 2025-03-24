Wayanad: Violence broke out at Wayanad Government Engineering College, Thalappuzha, in Mananthavady here on Monday after clashes erupted between SFI and UDSF activists. Four students were injured in the altercation, and police have registered two cases in connection with the incident.

The injured students, who are members of the United Democratic Students Federation (UDSF), a pro-UDF student outfit, were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady.

Among them, Adin Abdulla, a first-year B.Tech (Electronics) student, sustained a serious injury to his nose. The other three UDSF members under medical care reportedly have no serious injuries.

The violence, which took place around 11.45 am on the college campus, followed a previous clash between UDSF and DYFI workers near Jose Theatre in Mananthavady town. Following that incident, tensions escalated, leading to a confrontation between UDSF and SFI members on the campus.

Thalappuzha Station House Officer Sreehari KP told Onmanorama that two cases have been registered, one against each group.

“In one case, the accused are SFI members who allegedly assaulted a UDSF worker, breaking his nose. In the other case, four SFI members were allegedly beaten up by UDSF workers,” he said. “The political skirmishes outside the campus resulted in the violence,” he added.

Although the college has witnessed minor clashes in the past, teachers are now concerned as this is the first time students have been seriously injured and hospitalised.