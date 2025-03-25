Alappuzha: Fake social media accounts impersonating AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal have been widely used to spread false messages and advertisements and engage in fraudulent activities. Noticing the activity, K Sharath Chandran, the MP's personal secretary, filed a complaint with the District Police Chief, demanding action.

People across the country received messages from the fake account 'K C Venugopal MP L'. Some were asked to provide their phone number and personal details, while others received advertisements for furniture sales. 

One of the messages claimed that a CRPF officer named Sumit Kumar, who was tranferred, was looking to sell his furniture. It added that the officer would make a call and a screenshot of the fake account was sent to the user along with pictures of furniture. 

