Thiruvananthapuram: The police probing the death of Megha Madhusoodhanan, a 25-year-old woman, who was found dead on the railway track near Chackai on Monday, have ruled out any foul play and said that she died by suicide, triggered by something that transpired during her last phone call.

Megha was employed as a Security Assistant/Executive under the Bureau of Immigration at the Trivandrum International Airport. She was returning to her place of residence on Monday morning after her night shift when she walked onto the railway track and committed suicide.

"Her family and friends are in a state of shock. We will talk to them in a day or two. Preliminary investigation shows there was no foul play. There were no known issues or signs of stress at the workplace. She was in a relationship.

"There was no reason why she had to take the route along the railway track to the place where she stayed. We need to find out why she took that route. We believe there was a sudden trigger, perhaps over her last phone conversation. We need to look into it. She was walking by the track and was on phone and when the train came, she walked onto the track," a senior police official with the Thiruvananthapuram City Police said.

Her family has lodged a complaint with Pettah police, expressing suspicion over her death. "She called her mother after her night shift and sounded fine. It was a normal conversation. We have no idea what happened to her. We have submitted a complaint to the police," said her uncle, Santhosh P S. Megha’s phone was completely destroyed, but the police are trying to recover data from it. Officials with the BoI, Thiruvananthapuram, said that Megha received her posting a year ago.

Her mortal remains were cremated at Athirumkal, Pathanamthitta, at 11 am on Tuesday. She is survived by her father, Madhusoodhanan, a retired ITI principal, and her mother, Nisha Chandran, a government employee. A forensic science graduate, Megha moved to Thiruvananthapuram after being posted as an Immigration Assistant at the airport. She had been residing near her workplace at Chackai.