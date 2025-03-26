Thiruvananthapuram: As theatres across Kerala gear up for the much-anticipated release of Mohanlal’s Empuraan, the state government is on high alert to prevent any law and order issues. Additional police forces will be deployed at theatres across the state to ensure public safety.

In Thiruvananthapuram alone, 150 police personnel will be stationed at various theatres. Authorities have decided to provide special security at all cinema halls, considering the potential for violence and accidents due to the heavy rush of fans.

Incidents like stampedes and violence have been reported in the past during the release of superstar films. A few months ago, a woman lost her life in a stampede during the premiere show of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 at a theatre in Hyderabad.

Tickets for Empuraan, one of the most hyped Malayalam films, were sold out both online and offline within minutes of the pre-booking opening. Mohanlal’s fans are also planning grand celebrations at theatres.

Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set for a worldwide release on Thursday, March 27. Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran Allirajah, the action thriller will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.