Thrissur: In a new twist to the ₹500-crore iridium scam case, the prime accused's former driver has alleged that he lost ₹10 lakh in the fraud. Aneesh Kumar, the former driver of the alleged mastermind of the fraud Haridas Pappully, filed the case.

In his complaint submitted to the Irinjalakuda DySP, Aneesh said Haridas and his associates collected money from multiple individuals, promising them huge returns. The fraudsters reportedly claimed that an investment of ₹1 lakh would yield ₹1 crore. Believing his employer, Aneesh paid ₹10 lakh in four installments, he said.

Police’s preliminary investigation suggests the scamsters centred their operation in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. Earlier, based on a complaint by a Mapranam resident, the police registered a case against Haridas and two others.