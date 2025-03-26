Thiruvananthapuram: In a controversial move, the state government is proceeding with measures to renew the bar licences of around 200 hotels in Kerala that lack the Central Government’s star classification. As per the government’s liquor policy, hotels should have at least a three-star rating to be eligible for bar licences.

The state Excise Department realised that many hotels did not have star status only while verifying the applications to renew the bar licence for the coming financial year, before March 31. However, the state government has decided to approve all the renewal applications, considering that these hotels have applied for classification with the Centre. Some of these hotels have lacked classification for the last four years.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director in the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has written to the state Excise Commissioner that several bar hotels in Kerala were not willing to allow inspections to renew their classification. It is pointed out that this letter is proof of a move by the hotels to obtain the bar licence by deceiving the state government on the issue.

Renewal of the star classification takes place every five years. After the application for renewal is received online, a panel headed by the Joint Director in the Central Tourism Ministry inspects the hotel and decides on the star status. The Centre’s letter to the state says that whenever a date for the inspection is suggested, the hotels seek an extension, and cites the names of 23 four-star hotels. The letter asks the state to consider this aspect while processing the bar licence renewal applications of these hotels.

Though the Excise Commissioner directed the district heads of his department not to renew the bar licences of these 23 hotels, there is intense pressure from various quarters to approve their applications. The hotels are reportedly apprehensive over the rejection of their renewal applications as they lack facilities for a star classification.

In previous years, around 200 hotels, including the 23 properties mentioned by the Joint Director, earned the bar licence, considering them awaiting inspection for star classification. Excise Department officials said that the licence was granted under the condition that the hotels earn the classification within a year.