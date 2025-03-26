Kottayam: A card with a modest design extending cordial invite to the inauguration of a mortuary of a private hospital in Kottayam has evoked comments spiced with mordant humour on social media. 'You're cordially invited to mortuary opening', reads the card issued by a hospital at Vazhoor.

Netizens couldn't help wonder over the sombre invite. "I'm confused about the functions now," a user asked. "What's the dress code?", another person was curious. Others were more direct, "Black humour, absolute gold, invite pro max."

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital authorities find a purpose in their act though. "We wanted to inform people about the new mortuary facility, as there was none available in Vazhoor. Residents have to travel 25 to 30 km to hospitals equipped with a mortuary," hospital administrator T V Mathew said.

"In some cases, after a person is declared dead, the family has to shift the body to distant locations just to access the facility." They expect around 50 people to turn up for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital, which currently operates with 18 beds and six doctors, has added an eight-cell mortuary. Panchayat president Thomas Vettuvelil will inaugurate the mortuary. "Residents here have struggled without a mortuary for quite some time. The nearest government hospitals with such facilities are in Pampady and Kanjirappally, 15 to 20 km away. Many people cannot afford the travel expenses. With this new facility, the community feels a sense of relief now," said Thomas Vettuvelil.