Wayanad: The Wayanad Engineering College's attempt to introduce bio-electronic devices for menstrual health, developed by a US-based laboratory and currently in the trial stage, among youngsters, including tribal women, landed in trouble after the Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case on Wednesday suo motu.

The panel acted on allegations that the move was part of a global conspiracy to subject youngsters, including tribal women, to unethical human experimentation.

According to an official communique, the SHRC judicial member K Baijunath issued an order directing the Wayanad District Collector and the District Medical Officer (DMO) to investigate the allegations raised by various people and submit a report within 10 days.

The ring-like device, which assesses women's menstrual cycle, was distributed to female students who had participated in a three-day seminar called Udyama, held at Wayanad Engineering College at Thalappuzha from March 20 to March 22, the SHRC communique said.

Later, the experiment was allegedly extended to tribal settlements of the region, that too, without the mandatory permissions of the Department of Scheduled Tribes Development and the Health Department.

It was suspected that the move was part of a trial launch of the device in the local market. It is a bio-electronic device that can be worn like a ring. In the college's WhatsApp groups, it was confirmed that the instruments are in the trial stage.

When the engineering college approached the Department of Scheduled Tribes Development to conduct the trial, it insisted on nine conditions, including ensuring prior permission from the health department for conducting such experiments in tribal settlements. However, the health department refused to permit an overseas institution was involved.

The case will be considered in the SHRC sitting, which will be held on April 8 at the PWD Guest House in Sulthan Bathery.