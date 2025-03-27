Malappuram: The Forest Department on Thursday arrested a 54-year-old KAAPA accused for poaching. Binoy, a native of Thiruvali, was arrested following a raid conducted the previous night by a team led by Nilambur South DFO Dhanik Lal, based on a tip-off.

During the raid, officials recovered five kilograms of processed Indian golden jackal, its head, cooked wild boar meat, an air gun, and cooking utensils.

The air gun seized from Binoy (54). Photo: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has filed a case against him for illegally hunting wildlife. Binoy was later presented before the Manjeri Additional District Court. Additionally, the accused has multiple cases registered against him at the Edavanna and Manjeri police stations and at the Manjeri and Nilambur Excise Ranges.