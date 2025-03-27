Kalpetta: The foundation stone for the Snehaveedu housing project, aimed at rehabilitating those who lost their homes in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster, will be laid on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the model township's construction at Elston Estate, Kalpetta, at 4.00 pm.

The township is being built on government-acquired land and will feature single-storey houses of 1,000 sq ft on seven-cent plots, with provisions for future expansion into two-storey homes. The township will also include essential amenities such as a health centre, anganwadi, market and community centre.

Minister K Rajan will preside over the ceremony, with ministers OR Kelu, Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, AK Saseendran, Ramachandran Kadannappally, KB Ganesh Kumar, PA Mohammed Riyas, MP Priyanka Gandhi, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Deputy Leader of Opposition PK Kunhalikutty and MLA T Siddique among the attendees.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), which is constructing the township, has assured that disaster-affected families will be able to move into their new homes by December. If the High Court delivers its final verdict on April 3, construction will commence the very next day.

According to ULCCS Chief Operating Officer Arun, the township will primarily consist of roads and houses. Some sloped areas will be levelled first to make them suitable for construction. The first step will be building access roads for transporting materials. Only after the roads are completed will the houses be built. The plan is to begin all house constructions simultaneously. Around 400 workers and 120 engineers will be deployed, working in two shifts during dry weather.

The initial proposal was to build 430 houses, but the latest estimate suggests 410. The final count will depend on beneficiary consent forms. The houses will be constructed in a cluster model, similar to those seen in foreign countries, with ample space left between them. A 22-metre-wide space will be left in front of each house for greenery. The construction of community halls and anganwadis is also expected to be completed by December.

The township is being built on 64 hectares of land acquired by the government near Kalpetta Bypass. The first phase of the beneficiary list includes 242 people, of whom 175 have opted for township houses, while 67 have chosen financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh each. Additionally, 48 beneficiaries from the 2-A list and 33 from the 2-B list have submitted consent forms. Of these, 69 have opted for township houses, while 12 have chosen financial aid. Since many disaster victims have shown interest in building homes outside the township, it is estimated that fewer than 300 houses will be constructed within the project.