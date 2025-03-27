Idukki: The body of a newborn infant was found at the Aramanapara Estate in Rajakkad here on Thursday. Only the upper torso of the baby was found at the site, the police said.

The body was found around 11:30 am by workers who had come for plumbing work at the cardamom plantation near the line houses of migrant workers. The body had already been half-eaten by dogs when they found it. The workers immediately informed the Rajakkad Police about the incident.

The police identified the mother of the child as a woman from Jharkhand. The infant's father is believed to be dead, they said.

The body was moved to Idukki Medical College, and an autopsy will be conducted on Friday. The cause of the death can only be determined after the autopsy is completed, the police said.