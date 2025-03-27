Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday emphasised that the rehabilitation of Wayanad’s landslide survivors is a collective effort and urged everyone to remain positive about the ongoing initiatives. She was speaking to the media after visiting the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple in Pulpally.

“The foundation stone laying of the proposed township for survivors marks the first step towards their rehabilitation. Everyone has made an effort to contribute in whatever way possible. The Karnataka government, for instance, has pledged to build 100 houses. It’s a joint effort, and we should all support it,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vadra, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, is on a three-day visit to the constituency. Later in the day, she will attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the township project at Elstone Estate, Kalpetta. The state government-led initiative aims to provide permanent housing for families affected by the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides of July 30, 2024, which claimed over 200 lives and injured many.

During her visit to Pulpally, she praised the local Grama Panchayat for its achievements in public healthcare and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) implementation. Inaugurating the new Grama Panchayat Office Complex in Sulthan Bathery, she expressed pride in witnessing grassroots democracy in action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the growing human-animal conflict in Wayanad, Vadra highlighted the loss of seven lives between December 2024 and February 2025 due to wild animal attacks. She reiterated her efforts in Parliament to push for urgent intervention by the Central government. “Though it’s a complex issue, I believe that through collective efforts, we can find solutions to ease the hardships faced by the people here,” she said.

She also spoke about the delay in MGNREGA fund disbursal and pending wages, a key issue raised by Kerala MPs. “We will exert maximum pressure to ensure the funds are released,” she assured.

Vadra arrived in Wayanad via Kannur airport and will participate in multiple events, including inaugurating a Smart Anganwadi at Angadisseri, a Lift Irrigation Project at Athirattukunnu, and the Irithilottukunnu Check Dam in Sulthan Bathery. She will also launch the ‘One School, One Game’ project at WMO Muttil, Kalpetta, and inaugurate the ‘Vanitha Sangamam’ at the Grama Panchayat Community Hall in Meenangadi. Later, she is scheduled to visit the Valliyoorkavu Temple in Mananthavady.

Vadra won the 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election.

(With PTI inputs)