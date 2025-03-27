Perumbavoor woman pours hot oil on husband’s private parts, suspecting infidelity
Ernakulam: In a shocking incident, a woman attacked her husband with hot oil, suspecting infidelity, in Perumbavoor on Tuesday. The man, a resident of Kandathara, sustained severe burns on his genitals and chest. Manorama News reported that the woman attacked her husband after seeing a photo of him with his ex-girlfriend.
The police have registered a case against the woman based on her husband’s complaint.
The injured is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. According to hospital sources, his condition is critical.
